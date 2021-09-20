DPR plans N3.2trn revenue by December 2021

The Federal Government, through the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has disclosed plans to generate N3.2 trillion revenue by the end of December 2021.

This it attributes to the improved revenue outlook, including signature bonuses, stating that over 70 per cent of the revenue projection has already been met.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of DPR, Sarki Auwalu said the country possesses the advantage of exporting skills to emerging oil and gas countries across Africa with proper implementation of the newly passed Petroleum Industry Act.

“Last year, we exceeded our revenue budget. We were…