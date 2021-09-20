Edo communities protest govt’s plan to lease forest reserves to private investor

Not fewer than 23 communities from Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday trooped out in protest against the State Government’s plan to lease Urhonigbe Forest Reserve to a private investor, SARO Oil Palm

The protesting communities therefore, appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to shelve the plan and save their heritages.

According to the communities drawn from Orhionmwon South‎, the forest serves as their only source of livelihood through subsistence farming, pointing out it was donated by their forefathers to the government in good faith, while other communities refused to make any land donation as a forest reserve. They, therefore, asked the governor to relocate the…