Edo judiciary trains personnel on online dispute resolution

Edo State Judiciary has trained no fewer than 100 persons in Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) to improve the system for commercial dispute resolution and contract enforcement in the state.

Declaring the training open in Benin City, the Acting Chief, Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha, said that the training was in collaboration with the German Agency for International Development: The Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme – SEDIN. SEDIN is part of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEDEC) of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH which promotes economic development and employment.

Justice Acha stated that ODR is one of the ways…