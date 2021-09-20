Lagos committed to confronting menace frontally ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Government on Monday said it is committed to facing the menace of drug abuse frontally to reduce the ravage among youths in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this commitment at the Lagos House, Ikeja during a courtesy visit by the delegates of Anglican Communion Church of Nigeria led by the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

The governor said his government was building a massive rehabilitation hospital in Ketu-Ejirin to tackle drug abuse, adding that his administration would ensure strategic partnership with the Church to ensure people live a better life and provide better space.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that governance starts from the Leadership of…