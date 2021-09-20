Local stock market adds 0.06% WoW as investors gain N11bn

Last week, investors earned N11 billion as the local stock market closed the week positively, leaving the benchmark index with 0.06 per cent appreciation.

Specifically, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rose week-on-week (W-o-W) by 22.09 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 38,943.87 points. Similarly, market capitalisation rose N11 billion W-o-W to close at N20.290 trillion.

Sectoral performance failed to mirror the benchmark index as most indices closed in red. The NGX Banking, NSE Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil & Gas and the NGX Industrial index fell by 0.79 per cent, 0.58 per cent, 0.21 per cent, 3.35 per cent and 0.24 per cent respectively to…