New LASU VC assumes office, meets various staff unions

The ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University(LASU) Ojo, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has assumed office today, Monday.

She was appointed among two other competing colleagues recommended by the selection committee to perform the role by the Lagos State governor, who is also the visitor to the university, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, last week.

Her assumption to duty which is expected to last five years is believed to be the end of the nine months old controversies surrounding the appointment of a new vice-chancellor to succeed the immediate and eighth substantive vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun whose tenure ended and left the office since…