Ortom asks Bonta, Ukpute communities to sheathe swords

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday led top government functionaries and political leaders to the troubled Bonta and Ukpute Communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state and appealed to the people to embrace peace.

Governor Ortom noted that it is only in the atmosphere of peace that development could take place.

According to the governor, “there should be no more hostilities. I enjoin you to embrace peace and dialogue.”

The two senators representing Benue North East and Benue South West, Senators Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro, respectively who accompanied the governor also admonished the youth of the warring communities to embrace peace and stop…