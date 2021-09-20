Sanwo-Olu signs bill prohibiting open grazing in Lagos into law

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday signed into law, the bill prohibiting open cattle grazing and trespass of cattle on land in Lagos State.

By this signing, the bill has now become a law in the entire state and it is now illegal to move cattle about for grazing in the state.

Details later…

