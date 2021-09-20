Sokoto govt shuts telecoms services in 14 LGs over banditry

About three weeks after it approved an Executive Order in response to the situation of insecurity in the Eastern flank of Sokoto State, the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Monday disclosed the state’s collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to block services of communications operations in 14 local government areas of the state.

Thirteen of these local government areas have been initially affected by the September 1 Security Challenges (Containment) Order, which closed some roads to motorists, suspended animal trades, prohibited transportation of cattle and transportation of more than three persons on motorcycles and tricycles, among others.

The areas…