Wema Bank launches ALAT quick loan feature for over 17mn SMEs

TO assist Nigerian entrepreneurs, startups and corporate customers scale their businesses, Nigeria’s digital bank, ALAT by Wema, has launched quick loan.

The additional feature which is hosted on ALAT for Business, its corporate internet banking platform, will help small/medium-scale enterprises (SME) and corporate customers access loans between N100,000 to N10,000,000, it said in a statement.

According to the bank, Quick Loan will enable ALAT for Business users to access loan services virtually from any location without the need to locate a physical branch.

A Nigeria SME survey report developed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), shows there are about 17.4 million small and medium-scale…