Ayade makes case for alternative dispute resolution, judicial autonomy

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Monday appealed to judicial officers in the state to embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), in the administration of the justice system.

Governor Ayade made the appeal during the thanksgiving service to mark the beginning of a new legal year for the state judicial officers.

The event which was held at the Hope Waddel Training Institute, Calabar, had in attendance, Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Eteng Jones Williams amongst others.

The governor noted that the adoption of ADR in the justice delivery system would not only ensure speedy resolution…