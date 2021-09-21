CAN condemns attacks on churches, worshipers in Kogi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi chapter, has condemned in strong terms the recent attacks on churches and worshipers by gunmen in the state.

The gunmen invaded a place of worship in Kabba, Kogi, on Sunday, killed one person, injured three and abducted two worshipers.

Gunmen had also last month attacked another church in Osara, in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi and abducted three persons, and released them five days after a ransom was allegedly paid.

The CAN Chairman in Kogi, Dr John Ibenu, told newsmen in Lokoja, that the CAN, as a body strongly condemned the targeted attacks on churches and worshipers in the state.

”As the State CAN Chairman, I strongly condemn the…