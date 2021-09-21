CBN berates forex market rent-seekers calling for gov’s resignation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has faulted calls from certain quarters for the resignation of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, over issues relating to the exchange rate of the Naira.

CBN spokesman, Mr Osita Nwanisobi said Monday night that those behind such calls were only pursuing their selfish agenda.

He added that such an agenda was fueled by those who had long benefitted from rent-seeking practices in the parallel forex market, which Emefiele refused to recognise as a significant segment of the country’s forex market.

According to him, the CBN would not be distracted in its mandate by yielding to the selfish tendencies of a few to the detriment of the majority.

He, therefore,…