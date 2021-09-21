Clark to Buhari: Naval base useless in Kano desert

The National Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Chief Edwin Clark, has written to the President of Nigeria, Muhammudu Buhari, condemning the siting of a naval base training school in Kano State.

Speaking to the press on Monday in Abuja, the elder statesman counselled the president that the decision to build a naval base in Kano was ill-conceived.

He explained that “I will like to counsel you, that decisions which one takes while serving the country or in any other position should be based on higher issues of national and human interests and rational consideration.

“That a new naval base is being built in the middle of the Sahel, which is dry land, and which…