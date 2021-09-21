EFCC arrests two ‘spiritualists’, one other for fraud, money diversion in Borno

A self-acclaimed spiritualist, Mohammed Ibrahim, and his accomplice, Ibrahim Abubakar, have been arrested by operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding one Mohammed Gaji of the sum of N16 million in the guise of conducting spiritual prayers to make him rich.

Tribune Online learnt that they were arrested at Sabon Bolori, behind Chad Basin, Borno State, in the course of an investigation into a petition written against Mohammed Gaji, alleging that he misappropriated N22.2million given to him by the petitioner, Mohammed Alhaji Bukar to establish a cattle ranch business.

Confirming the story, on Tuesday, the EFCC…