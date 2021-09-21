Factions in APC nothing to worry about ― El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said the disaffection in some chapters of the All Progressives Congress arising from the conduct of ward and local government congresses was nothing to worry about.

The Kaduna state governor made the remarks on Tuesday at the party national secretariat in Abuja while speaking with newsmen.

He said the national leadership of the party apart from constituting appeal panels for aggrieved chieftains to ventilate their views also set up a reconciliation committee.

He maintained that factions and tendencies always exist in political parties but however expressed confidence that the ruling party has tested mechanisms for conflict resolutions.

He said:…