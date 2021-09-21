Harmonise cyber laws using international framework, experts urge FG

The Federal Government has been urged to adopt the international legal framework in harmonising cyber laws in Nigeria.

Akande made the appeal during an online conference organised by the Old Students Association of Federal Government College Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

She noted that the government needed to enforce various laws effectively to ensure people were protected.

Akande said that adopting international legal framework would further strengthen cyber laws in Nigeria.

She noted that the need for cyber…