Kogi Speaker donates Sienna bus, Motorcycle to Police

In a bid to enhance effective policing in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole has donated a Sienna Bus and motorcycle to the Nigerian Police.

The Speaker while handing over the keys to the Commissioner of Police, Idris Dauda, said the donation was part of his support to the safety of his constituents, urging well to do persons in Okun land to support the security of the state.

According to him, the state has enjoined relative peace in the past few years, noting that criminals must not be allowed to tarnish the feat the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has achieved in the area of security.

Prince Kolawole directed Local…