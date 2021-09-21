Profit-taking dips market further by 0.1% as investors lose N17bn

Trading at the Nigerian equities market on Tuesday was bearish as investors continued to book profits on banking stocks, leaving the benchmark index 0.1 per cent loss.

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was largely affected by investors’ sustained profit-taking activities on Zenith Bank, GTCO and Access stocks as they ended the day with a 2.3 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent dip in the value of their respective shares.

Thus, the All-Share Index (ASI) settled lower by 0.1 per cent at 38,873.85 basis points.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -0.9 per cent and -3.5 per cent, respectively.

Investors, therefore, shed N17 billion as the…