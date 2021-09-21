Submarine operators laud Maineone’S role in Africa

Over the last four years, Africa’s emerging digital market has recorded the fastest growth rate and is the clear leader of international bandwidth growth globally. And with eight new cables projected in the coming years, the continent presents a veritable fulcrum for critical discourse among top industry players.

This formed the bedrock of discussions at a recent event, where MainOne, a leading provider of connectivity and data centre services for businesses in West Africa, joined founding submarine operators, Ciena to discuss Africa’s emerging submarine cable market and its impact on broadband penetration.

As the world’s second most populous continent with 1.4billion people and…