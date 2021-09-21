The dictatorship in Edo (2)

LAST week, this column dwelt upon the anomaly in Edo State, wherein the Governor has carried on his administration in total contravention of sacred provisions of the Constitution. I was glad to learn later in the course of that week that His Excellency had compiled and forwarded a list of Commissioners and Special Advisers to the House of Assembly of the State for screening and confirmation but this could not be confirmed.

It is however comforting that the feedback from many Nigerians on the topic indicates total rejection of one-man rule by the Governor. The importance of this issue cannot ever be over-emphasized because of its ripple effect on other States of the Federation. In some of…