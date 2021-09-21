Why we suspended investment offers —Titan Farms

CHIEF Executive Officer, Titan Farms, an agricultural company renowned for rice production and other food staples, Chief Gbenga Eyiolawi, has stated reasons the company suspended receiving investment offers from the public.

Eyiolawi, while addressing shareholders and other stakeholders during the Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, noted that there were insinuations in some quarters that the company suspended investment offers because it wanted to made away with investors’ money, stating that the reasons behind the suspension were totally different.

He said:”If we want to keep taking your money, we will continue to take it but as a…