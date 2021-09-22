Anambra gubernatorial candidates shun meeting with persons with disabilities 

Anambra State chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAWPD), Ugochukwu Okeke, on Tuesday, said over 400,000 members of the association were expected to vote in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

Okeke, announced this during an interactive session of gubernatorial candidates and persons with disabilities, held at St Mathew Catholic Church conference hall, Amowbia, in Awka South Council Area of the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the participants went back home disappointed, as all the governorship candidates shunned the invitation, except All Progressives Congress (APC), guber candidate, Senator Andy Uba, who sent…