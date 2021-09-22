APC state congress to hold October 16

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled nationwide state congresses to hold on Saturday, 16th October 2021.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a two paragraphs statement he issued on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The statement further hinted that “an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the state congresses will be released to the public in due course.”

