AWDROP to begin data collection of drilled boreholes across Nigeria

IN a bid to have acceptable and proper national well water (borehole) records in the country, the Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP), would henceforth mandate all registered members across Nigeria to keep records of all boreholes drilled at every point in time.

This move was part of the resolution made at the recently concluded annual conference of the association held at Ilaji Hotels and Resorts, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a communique jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the association, Micheal Ale and Yomi Adeyemi respectively, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, AWDROP noted that the data gathering would…