Banditry: Seven Northern states to recruit 3,000 vigilantes —Masari

GOVERNOR Aminu Masari of Katsina State, on Tuesday said seven states in the North West and North Central have agreed to recruit 3,000 special vigilantes to assist in combating insecurity, most especially banditry and kidnapping.

Masari, who made this disclosure while fielding questions from journalists on the sideline of a consultative meeting with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and traditional rulers, in Katsina, said the vigilantes will be trained by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, governors of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Katsina and Nasarawa states had met and agreed to recruit the personnel to assist security agencies in…