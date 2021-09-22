Court remands man over alleged $1.2m fraud

Justice S. S. Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has remanded Madu Ozoemena in prison over an alleged $1,201,174 fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a two-count amended charge bordering on obtaining property by false pretence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Fraud Offences Act 2006.

In one of the counts, EFCC said Madu Anthony Ozoemena, between 2010 and 2011 in Lagos, with intent to defraud, obtained 39,366 Chinese mobile phones worth $1,201,174 from System Telecom, a company based in Hong Kong.

The suspect falsely representing to Lien Laibon, the owner of the firm, that he had a loan of $200,000 from…