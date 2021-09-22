Joseph Ladapo selected as Florida’s new surgeon general

Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA medical school professor, has been selected as Florida’s new surgeon general.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement following Tuesday morning’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee.

Dr Ladapo is succeeding Scott Rivkees, who recently returned to the University of Florida, for the role.

Dr Ladapo’s research program focused on patient-centred approaches for battling coronary artery disease and behavioural economic interventions to promote sustainable cardiovascular health, especially among adults with HIV.

Before his time at UCLA, Dr Ladapo was a faculty member in the Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine.

UCLA’s website also says he was a Staff…