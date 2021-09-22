Mailafia’s death: Our story —UniAbuja Teaching Hospital

THE University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has vindicated itself of alleged complicity in the death of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

This is just as the Northern Governors’ Forum has described his death as a great loss to the country.

The hospital said those accusing it of having hands in the death of Mailafia were not sincere, insisting that its doctors did their best to save his life.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune on Mailafia’s death and the allegations that trailing it, the acting Public Relations Officer of UATH, Michael Atiga, wondered how the hospital could be fingered for being responsible when its medical personnel…