Nigeria raises $4bn through Eurobonds

Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised $4 billion for the Federal Government through Eurobonds to part-finance the deficit aspect of its 2021 budget.

According to a statement from DMO, the development followed two days of virtual meetings with investors across the globe.

The Order Book peaked at USD12.2 billion, which enabled Federal Government to raise $ billion more than the $3 billion it initially announced.

“This exceptional performance has been described as “one of the biggest financial trades to come out of Africa in 2021” and “an excellent outcome”. Bids for the Eurobonds were received from investors in Europe and America, as well as Asia.

