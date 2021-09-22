ODA calls for improved security

The Sociocultural Development Association of the Yoruba people of Kogi State, Okun Development Association (ODA), has called for improved security in the area towards nipping the recent upsurge of kidnapping in Okun land.

They also urged the security agencies in the state to rise up to their responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people.

This was contained in a press statement issued, on Wednesday, by the National Secretary ODA, Pst Ben Ayo Abereoran.

They condemned in very strong terms, the attack on Worshippers at ECWA Goodnews Church Gbeleko/Okedayo in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, on Sunday.

“The Sunday attack on innocent people who gathered to worship their God…