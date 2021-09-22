Ohanaeze counters IPOB on Kanu, says shutting down South-East not solution

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Igbo apex sociocultural organisation, has countered the one month shutdown threat of the entire South-East region by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, saying such would not secure the release of the Biafra nation agitator from detention.

While Ohanaeze pointed out that such action would be counter-productive, it suggested that the only solution to securing Kanu’s freedom from detention was peaceful protest.

The group also warned IPOB that it would lose the support of the Ndigbo if it should continue with its sit-at-home method, which Ohanaeze observed is detrimental to the economy of the South-East…