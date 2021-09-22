Olu of Warri plays host to group on 2021 International Day of Peace

The Country Director and CEO of CEPEJ, Comrade Chief Mulade, Sheriff, said the group was at the palace to celebrate the Olu for his contribution towards concretizing peace through sensitization of the masses to embrace peaceful coexistence.

Mulade, who’s a governorship aspirant for Delta State 2023 general elections, stressed the need to continuously build and support peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, most especially with neighbours in Warri, Delta State, in line with the 2021 theme of the World Peace Day: ‘Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World.’

CEPEJ took the initiative to key into the International Day of Peace as observed around the world on 21st September,…