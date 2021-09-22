



Tribune Online

Only members that have something to hide are defecting to APC —PDP youth leader

In an interview with Biola Azeez, the Kwara PDP Youth Leader, Kwara Central district, Abdulhamid Issa Adangba, talks about ongoing defections from the party, impacts on the opposition party and other issues. What would you say are the reasons stalwarts, current and former governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are joining the All […]

Only members that have something to hide are defecting to APC —PDP youth leader

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune