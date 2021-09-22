Oyo Public schools: Firm donates educational materials to over 100 students

Globeleq Power Solutions Nigeria Limited, facilitated by Orion Edutech Africa, has deemed fit to donate educational materials to over one hundred students drawn from 10 public secondary schools in some designated communities in Ibadan.

The choice of the schools was requested by the company, as pilot community schools for the project, Tribune Online learnt.

Held on Tuesday at Eyinni High School, Challenge, Ibadan, the Director, Head Legal, Compliance, who represented the benefactor company at the official presentation of the educational materials to the students, Lady Cheta Nwabuike declared that the donation was one of the social-economic development projects for the company in…