Progress of Ilogbo-Ekiti is of utmost importance —Oba Ajayi

AS parts of effort to uphold the heritage of the people, many families across the Southwest states have started to align history so that there will be no misconceptions about their historical pedigree and status in the society. One of such is the Aafin Compound of Ilogbo-Ekiti, headed by the Owa of Ilogbo-Ekiti, Oba (Dr.) Edward O. Ajayi.

The family states that the family is one that is important in the history of Ondo state as the throne of the Owa of Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, is an historic one that traditionally and legally belongs to their family.

According Oba Ajayi, the Aafin family only seeks peace, progress and prosperity for the town which has…