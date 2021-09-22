Public-private dialogue model will actualize Nigeria’s economic growth ― NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has highlighted Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) as the pathway to Nigeria’s economic growth.

NESG CEO, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, at a recent parley on the role of PPD in Nigeria’s socio-economic development, emphasized that government needs the collaboration of stakeholders to shore up its resources.

As such, he said NESG works through a network of volunteers and corporate organisations to foster dialogue between the government and the private sector to advance the nation’s economic agenda.

He said: “The NESG is providing technical assistance in creating the medium-term development plan agenda 2050 for Nigeria, and we are financed through corporate…