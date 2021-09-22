Segun Oni picks PDP gubernatorial nomination form

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni has picked a nomination form under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking in Abuja immediately after the purchase of the nomination form on behalf of Segun Oni, the Director-General of Oni’s Campaign Organization, Hon. Yemi Arokodare said the people of Ekiti are waiting for the return of Segun.

“We have come to pick the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form to express Segun Oni’s firm and profound interest to contest and win the party’s primaries and emerge victorious at the governorship election in 2022.

“The people of Ekiti state and party members have been…