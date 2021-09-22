Sorosokè: ENDSARS photo exhibition holds in Lagos October

TO commemorate 365 days of the EndSARS protest, Eti-Inyene Godwin Akpan (popularly known as Sir Inyene), a renowned documentary photojournalist, will be exhibiting some unique photographs captured during the EndSARs activities of October 2020.

The photographs will bear witness to the voices of protesters, while also demonstrating how Nigerians formed a united front to stand up for the nation.

Akpan, who is also Founder and Executive Director of Africa’s largest photography community, PhotoWaka Africa, visually documented the EndSARS protest from start to end.

He also turned out to be the only photographer who successfully documented the night of the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate on…