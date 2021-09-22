The annual exodus of Nigerian nurses

YET another indication of Nigerian health workers’ discontent with the increasingly inclement working climate in the country was provided last week when the Secretary-General/Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr. Faruk Abubakar, revealed that, on an annual basis, over 7,000 professional nurses leave the country for greener pastures. According to him, this was a clear testimony that the country had competent, efficient and hardworking professional nurses that could rank among the best in the world. Dr. Abubakar made this submission when he led members of the council to the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, in Asaba, the Delta State…