19,135 persons registered during fresh CVR in Oyo ― REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke, on Thursday, disclosed that 19,135 persons have completed their registration in the first phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Oyo State.

The 19,135 registrants are those that have completed both online and physical registration out of 72,644 who registered during the online pre-registration exercise that started on June 28, 2021.

Agboke, who disclosed this at a press briefing held at the head office of the commission, added that the CVR had been suspended temporarily on September 21 resume on October 3.

The REC explained that the suspension is to give room for claims and objections that emanate…