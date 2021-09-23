Court slates Nov 17 to hear motion challenging jurisdiction to hear Ex-Gov Okorocha’s suit

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned till November 17, 2021, to hear a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit filed by the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, seeking to stop the EFCC and the Imo government from confiscating his properties based on reports of various panels that investigated alleged financial infractions he committed while in office.

The court had, last month, slated the matter till yesterday to take various motions filed in the matter, which has the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 1st defendant, the Attorney General of Imo State, 2nd defendant and all the members of seven different…