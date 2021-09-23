GE partners Me Cure to deliver quality cancer care in West Africa

GE Healthcare has partnered with Me Cure Healthcare Ltd, one of Nigeria’s leading healthcare providers, to provide qualitative cancer care delivery in West Africa.

To achieve this, GE Healthcare recently presented its latest solutions during the ARCON conference held in Nigeria, with focus on bringing cutting edge technologies to the region to increase accessibility and provide clinicians with faster access to information and help increase quality of care, particularly in the field of oncology.

In Nigeria, cancer leads to approximately 72,000 deaths every year and it is estimated that there are 102,000 new cases of cancer annually, with breast and cervical cancers being the two most…