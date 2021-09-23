Obaseki supports Edo farmers, flags off N-CARES programme

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, flagged off the Nigeria Coronavirus (COVID-19) Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme to support over 12,494 smallholder farmers across the state with farm inputs.

Obaseki, during the event, which was held in the Umuegbe community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, said the state agricultural sector had supported over 3,000 smallholder and large scale farmers.

The governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, said that the government had developed 300 hectares of land in the Iguomon community, Ovia North East Local Government Area…