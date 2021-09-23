Oyo police arraign two siblings for stealing, assault, malicious damage, others

The Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, arraigned two siblings, Dauda Abimbara, 65 years and Musa Abimbara, 53 years before a Magistrate court sitting in Oyo town, Oyo State, on a five-count charge.

At the sitting presided over by Chief Magistrate, N.O. Abdulsalam, the two siblings were accused of conspiracy, assault, stealing, malicious damage.

In the charge number, M1/86C/2021 between the Oyo Commissioner and Dauda and Musa Abimbara, the two defendants and others at large were accused of assault, stealing and destruction of properties at Elere area of Oyo town.

In addition, the two siblings were accused of threatening and assaulting one Jimoh Kabiru.

The third count was that both Dauda…