OYSCHST provost counsels new students on discipline, bags EHOAN award

Provost of Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan, Mr Siji Ganiyu, has advised the new students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session to be disciplined, well-behaved and committed to their studies for better academic performance.

Declaring open a three-day orientation programme held at the college’s sport arena, the provost enjoined the new students to shun indiscipline, bad behaviour and truancy, in order to succeed academically.

Ganiyu, who commended the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for creating an enabling environment for learning lauded the organisers of the orientation programme, charging the students to abide by the lessons from the…