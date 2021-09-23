Sunny Ade’s wife for burial September 29

Legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, popularly known as KSA, has revealed plans for the burial of his late wife, Mrs Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, he told journalists that the woman would be buried on Wednesday, September 29.

Describing the deceased as his ‘angel’ KSA said: “I thank God for everything because He knows more than everyone of us. Risi’s death was a big loss to me and my family. It is indeed a trying time.

“She was more than a wife to me. She was an angel and I always called her my baby. She was a wife and mother that every good man and child must have.

“With a heavy heart, we announce that she would be buried on Wednesday,…