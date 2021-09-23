Tension brewing as ex-Airways workers accuse PICA of haphazard job

The federal government may have additional crisis to contend with anytime from now should the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) go ahead to close the defunct Nigeria Airways former workers register over the claim that all the workers had been paid their final entitlements.

It was alleged last week that PICA might close down the register of the ex-Nigeria Airways staff having been fully paid their benefits 18 years after the controversial liquidation of the former national carrier.

A top member of Nigeria Airways’ Pensioners was quoted to have confirmed that his colleagues had all been paid, saying: “We have been cleared; everybody has been paid the amount due to him or…