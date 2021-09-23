The man-made apocalypse hovering over us

THE persistent downplaying of climate change mitigation actions worldwide is really heartbreaking. Most disturbingly, quite a number of folks still doubt the existence of climate change. After seeing the aftermath of hurricane Ida that has, so far, claimed 45 lives as well as destroyed multimillion dollars worth of properties, I asked myself, when will world leaders take drastic measures to save our planet from environmental catastrophe hovering over us? Is it until extreme weather swipes one third or half of the human race? Out of all planets in our solar system, only Earth supports life. No proof yet that man has the adaptive features to survive on Mars—the other planet debated to…