This claim that Abba Kyari has been exonerated is false

CLAIM: Several Facebook posts claim the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, has been exonerated and will soon assume his duties in the Nigerian Police Force.

VERDICT: The claim that Abba Kyari has been exonerated and will soon assume his duties in the Nigerian Police Force is false.

FULL STORY: On Tuesday, September 21, several Facebook posts claimed that the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, has been exonerated and will soon assume his duties in the Nigerian Police Force.

The claim purportedly from the Times News insinuated that Kyari who is being investigated for allegedly receiving a bribe from a popular Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, also known as…